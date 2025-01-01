The pouting cat emoji shows a frowning, grumpy cat with its brows furrowed. This is the purrfect emoji for cat lovers who want to convey that they’re feeling frustrated that they haven’t gotten their way, or when they are trying to say that they hate Mondays.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.