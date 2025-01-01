Home

Pouting cat

The pouting cat emoji shows a frowning, grumpy cat with its brows furrowed. This is the purrfect emoji for cat lovers who want to convey that they’re feeling frustrated that they haven’t gotten their way, or when they are trying to say that they hate Mondays.

Keywords: cat, face, pouting
Codepoints: 1F63E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 🤣 rolling on the floor laughing
    The Rolling on The Floor Laughing emoji features a yellow face, slightly tilted to one side, with its eyes scrunched closed and tear drops splaying. Its mouth hangs wide open, top row of teeth visible.
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.

