The nerd face emoji depicts a toothy smiling face with big black glasses. This nerd face is well-read, smart, and a little bit awkward, which makes it perfect for any situation in which you feel like a huge nerd. For instance, you may use it when you show your in-depth knowledge about anime or Star Trek.

Copy

Keywords: face, geek, nerd

Codepoints: 1F913

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )