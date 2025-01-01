The yawning face emoji depicts one of the traditional yellow emoticon faces with a big open mouth in a yawn and a hand over that yawn. This emoji could be used to subtly tell someone you’re getting tired, or when asking them to get to the point of their story because they are boring you.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.