Yawning face

The yawning face emoji depicts one of the traditional yellow emoticon faces with a big open mouth in a yawn and a hand over that yawn. This emoji could be used to subtly tell someone you’re getting tired, or when asking them to get to the point of their story because they are boring you.

Keywords: bored, tired, yawn, yawning face
Codepoints: 1F971
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
  • 🤣 rolling on the floor laughing
    The Rolling on The Floor Laughing emoji features a yellow face, slightly tilted to one side, with its eyes scrunched closed and tear drops splaying. Its mouth hangs wide open, top row of teeth visible.
  • 🤭 face with hand over mouth
    The face with hand over mouth emoji just saw or heard something that made it gasp! A classic "oh no you didn't face" expressing, shock, surprise, or disbelief. Or, maybe it just burped and it’s saying excuse me.
  • 😣 persevering face
    Push on, keep it going, and persevere. The persevering face is an emoji that is going through a struggle. It shows the face of someone who is overwhelmed, ready to give up and quit. Use this emoji when you are frustrated, overwhelmed, and pushing yourself to complete a task. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 🤨 face with raised eyebrow
    The face with raised eyebrow emoji shows a yellow emoji face raising one of its brows rather inquisitively. I’m pretty sure it’s not buying the story you’re telling.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.

YayText