This simple emoji is quite valuable when you want to show minor disappointment, such as when your date is running late or when you’re telling your friend about the less than perfect grade you received on your last exam. Compared to its “frowning face” counterpart, this emoji is perfect when you’ve had a generic day; not good, not bad.
