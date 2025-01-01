Home

Slightly frowning face

This simple emoji is quite valuable when you want to show minor disappointment, such as when your date is running late or when you’re telling your friend about the less than perfect grade you received on your last exam. Compared to its “frowning face” counterpart, this emoji is perfect when you’ve had a generic day; not good, not bad.

Keywords: face, frown, slightly frowning face
Codepoints: 1F641
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • ☹️ frowning face
    The frowning face features an unhappy looking yellow emoji, with sad, round eyes and a deep frown plaguing its face.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 🥱 yawning face
    The yawning face emoji shows a yellow face with its eyes closed and a hand over its yawning mouth. Perhaps it’s just sleepy, or maybe someone said something truly boring. It is past this emoji's bedtime.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.

