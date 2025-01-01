Home

Emoji

Styles

Blog

How-To

FAQ

Confused face

When used in the literal term, the confused face emoji is the perfect option to show confusion or disbelief. The half frown can also convey grief, displeasure or general frustration, depending on the context of the conversation, making the emoji extremely versatile.

Keywords: confused, face, meh
Codepoints: 1F615
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 😱 face screaming in fear
    The Face Screaming in Fear emoji features an emoticon with a shocked expression on its face, as if stuck in the middle of a scream. Often used to convey shock, horror or disbelief. This is the face you make after having a "tarantulas in your underwear" nightmare.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 🌝 full moon face
    The Full Moon Face emoji is a simple, yellow circle with light-colored craters to simulate the moon’s appearance. It has brown eyes, which are looking to the left, a nose and a wide smile.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • ☹️ frowning face
    The frowning face features an unhappy looking yellow emoji, with sad, round eyes and a deep frown plaguing its face.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🤩 star-struck
    This emoji is star-worthy or “A-list” worthy and describes the same feeling you would get if you ran into your celebrity crush or idol. Use this when you are really impressed and want to say “wow”! Did James Franco just walk out of the deli?
  • 💫 dizzy
    The dizzy emoji features a bright yellow star going around in a circle, creating a yellow arc behind it. This emoji looks like a shooting star. Or one of those fainting halo things.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😌 relieved face
    The Relieved Face emoji features a yellow face with closed, relaxed eyes. Its eyebrows are lifted slightly and a small, content smile is seen on its face. The face you make after submitting that final paper. Everything is going to be okay. You pulled it off. Nice job. You earned that vacation.

