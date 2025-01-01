When used in the literal term, the confused face emoji is the perfect option to show confusion or disbelief. The half frown can also convey grief, displeasure or general frustration, depending on the context of the conversation, making the emoji extremely versatile.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.