  Emoji
  Time / Weather
  Full moon face
Full moon face

This shifty-eyed emoji is great to send as a joke to friends, as it has a vaguely creepy appearance without much of a meaning, making it a kind of Joker card. In the literal term, you can simply send it to mention, nonchalantly, what a nice evening it is tonight.

Keywords: bright, face, full, moon, outer space
Codepoints: 1F31D
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌚 new moon face
    This moon with face emoji looks more like a full moon than a new moon to us. Depending on the emoji vendor, the moon's facial expression varies. Some show the moon with a genuine smile, others show the moon giving some genuine 'tude.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 🌜 last quarter moon face
    The last quarter moon face shows a crescent moon with a sly face on it in profile. This moon emoji is looking to the right, perhaps at a star or at another planet in the galaxy.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 😱 face screaming in fear
    The Face Screaming in Fear emoji features an emoticon with a shocked expression on its face, as if stuck in the middle of a scream. Often used to convey shock, horror or disbelief. This is the face you make after having a "tarantulas in your underwear" nightmare.
  • 😎 smiling face with sunglasses
    Cool as a cucumber, this emoji features a yellow smiley face rocking a black pair of shades.
  • 😵 dizzy face
    The Dizzy Face emoji features a round, yellow face with a gaping mouth and raised brows. Its eyes show either spirals or X’s, to portray dizziness. This emoji has passed out.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 😌 relieved face
    The Relieved Face emoji features a yellow face with closed, relaxed eyes. Its eyebrows are lifted slightly and a small, content smile is seen on its face. The face you make after submitting that final paper. Everything is going to be okay. You pulled it off. Nice job. You earned that vacation.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🌞 sun with face
    This sun with face emoji is a simple, yellow sun with facial features, as you would see drawn by a child. When the sun smiles down on you, everything is all right.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.

