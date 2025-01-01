This shifty-eyed emoji is great to send as a joke to friends, as it has a vaguely creepy appearance without much of a meaning, making it a kind of Joker card. In the literal term, you can simply send it to mention, nonchalantly, what a nice evening it is tonight.
