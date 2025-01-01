Home

Dizzy face

This emoji portrays feelings of confusion, uncertainty, shock, disbelief or general dizziness. Depending on what platform you are viewing the emoji on, it can also sport a red or blue color in its face and forehead, indicating nausea or a feeling of disorientation. Send the Dizzy Face to your friend when you’re feeling unwell or when you just remembered about an important test tomorrow (which you didn’t study for!)

Keywords: dizzy, face
Codepoints: 1F635
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🌚 new moon face
    This moon with face emoji looks more like a full moon than a new moon to us. Depending on the emoji vendor, the moon's facial expression varies. Some show the moon with a genuine smile, others show the moon giving some genuine 'tude.
  • 🌝 full moon face
    The Full Moon Face emoji is a simple, yellow circle with light-colored craters to simulate the moon’s appearance. It has brown eyes, which are looking to the left, a nose and a wide smile.
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 🙃 upside-down face
    Someone’s world just got flipped around upside down. The upside-down face has many levels and meanings. Use this emoji when you are feeling flirty, sarcastic, curious, not-very-normal, comedic, or even overwhelmed.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 😘 face blowing a kiss
    The Face Blowing a Kiss emoji features a yellow face, with one eye closed in a seductive wink and the other eye open, eyebrow raised. Its lips are puckered, blowing a kiss, which is depicted as a red heart. A winking kissy face sending love across distances large and small.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 💫 dizzy
    The dizzy emoji features a bright yellow star going around in a circle, creating a yellow arc behind it. This emoji looks like a shooting star. Or one of those fainting halo things.
  • 🤕 face with head-bandage
    The face with head-bandage emoji is a distressed-looking face with a bandage wrapped around its forehead. Use it when you’ve got a boo-boo and you’re sad about it. Feel better little yellow emoji.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 🏅 sports medal
    The Sports Medal emoji features a gold-colored, first-place medal, hanging from a multi-colored ribbon.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 🪤 mouse trap
    A new emoji showing a classic, brown mousetrap with a tasty piece of yellow cheese resting on it. On Twitter, it is depicted as a piece of cheese underneath a box, held up by a wooden stick and tied to a string.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.

