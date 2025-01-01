This emoji portrays feelings of confusion, uncertainty, shock, disbelief or general dizziness. Depending on what platform you are viewing the emoji on, it can also sport a red or blue color in its face and forehead, indicating nausea or a feeling of disorientation. Send the Dizzy Face to your friend when you’re feeling unwell or when you just remembered about an important test tomorrow (which you didn’t study for!)

Keywords: dizzy, face

Codepoints: 1F635

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )