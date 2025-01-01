This emoji is perfect when you are flirting through text or when sending a kiss goodnight to your grandson. It really depends on the situation and the recipient. Either way, use this emoji when you want to convey general love and affection toward the other person. Used primarily as a way to say, “I love you.”

Keywords: face, face blowing a kiss, kiss

Codepoints: 1F618

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )