Face blowing a kiss

This emoji is perfect when you are flirting through text or when sending a kiss goodnight to your grandson. It really depends on the situation and the recipient. Either way, use this emoji when you want to convey general love and affection toward the other person. Used primarily as a way to say, “I love you.”

Keywords: face, face blowing a kiss, kiss
Codepoints: 1F618
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 🤗 hugging face
    Give me a big hug! The hugging face emoji is one a grandmother might send to her grandkids when she misses them. This emoji face has hands (which are maybe attached directly to the neck) reaching out to hug someone. It gives off a kind, loving, and cheerful feeling. Alternatively, a chest high five.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 👄 mouth
    The mouth emoji features a pair of (presumably) women’s puckered lips, in a shade of either pink or red, depending on the platform.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • ☹️ frowning face
    The frowning face features an unhappy looking yellow emoji, with sad, round eyes and a deep frown plaguing its face.
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😵 dizzy face
    The Dizzy Face emoji features a round, yellow face with a gaping mouth and raised brows. Its eyes show either spirals or X’s, to portray dizziness. This emoji has passed out.

