What better way to express your love than this emoji? The smiling face with hearts emoji has a smiling face with three red hearts around it. The meaning goes a level deeper than a smile and gives off a feeling of genuine love. This emoji could be used to show your genuine affection for your significant other and make them feel special because they are the one that you love. You can also send this as a sign of affection to a friend. Example: When I met you, I knew you were the one, 🥰 I love you so much.

Copy

Keywords: adore, crush, hearts, in love, smiling face with hearts

Codepoints: 1F970

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )