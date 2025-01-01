What do you love? A person, food, a play, your pet? Whatever it may be, the smiling face emoji with heart-eyes is a great way to express your feeling of love. The smiling face has red hearts as eyes, showing that you are obsessed, infatuated with, and completely in love with something. Use this emoji when talking about something that you just can’t get enough of. Example: "These oysters have my heart, my soul, and my mind. I am obsessed with them 😍😍😍"
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.