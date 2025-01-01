Home

Emoji

  3. Happy / Positive Faces
  4. Smiling face with heart-eyes
Smiling face with heart-eyes

What do you love? A person, food, a play, your pet? Whatever it may be, the smiling face emoji with heart-eyes is a great way to express your feeling of love. The smiling face has red hearts as eyes, showing that you are obsessed, infatuated with, and completely in love with something. Use this emoji when talking about something that you just can’t get enough of. Example: "These oysters have my heart, my soul, and my mind. I am obsessed with them 😍😍😍"

Keywords: eye, face, love, smile, smiling face with heart-eyes
Codepoints: 1F60D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 🙂 slightly smiling face
    Hello! How are you? The slightly smiling face is a great choice when you want to send a friendly tone through a message. It’s a polite gesture. The neighborly smile. The water cooler smile.
  • 😘 face blowing a kiss
    The Face Blowing a Kiss emoji features a yellow face, with one eye closed in a seductive wink and the other eye open, eyebrow raised. Its lips are puckered, blowing a kiss, which is depicted as a red heart. A winking kissy face sending love across distances large and small.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 🙃 upside-down face
    Someone’s world just got flipped around upside down. The upside-down face has many levels and meanings. Use this emoji when you are feeling flirty, sarcastic, curious, not-very-normal, comedic, or even overwhelmed.
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.

