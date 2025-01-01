What do you love? A person, food, a play, your pet? Whatever it may be, the smiling face emoji with heart-eyes is a great way to express your feeling of love. The smiling face has red hearts as eyes, showing that you are obsessed, infatuated with, and completely in love with something. Use this emoji when talking about something that you just can’t get enough of. Example: "These oysters have my heart, my soul, and my mind. I am obsessed with them 😍😍😍"

Keywords: eye, face, love, smile, smiling face with heart-eyes

Codepoints: 1F60D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )