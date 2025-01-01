The love hotel is a place for couples to explore their sexual desires and fantasies. Single people probably won’t have a great time at one of these accommodations. The love hotel emoji shows a multi level building with windows. Some versions of this emoji have a letter “H” in a heart on them to identify it as a love hotel. Some versions of this emoji are pink in tone. The love hotel emoji gives off feelings of lust, sexual pleasure, romance, love, and intimacy. Use this emoji when talking about an erotic vacation, sexual feelings, romance and travel. Example: John and Ruby are going to a 🏩 this weekend so I’m watching their kids.

Copy

Keywords: hotel, love

Codepoints: 1F3E9

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )