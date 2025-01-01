Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Maps / Travel
    3. »
  3. Love hotel
YayText!

Love hotel

The love hotel is a place for couples to explore their sexual desires and fantasies. Single people probably won’t have a great time at one of these accommodations. The love hotel emoji shows a multi level building with windows. Some versions of this emoji have a letter “H” in a heart on them to identify it as a love hotel. Some versions of this emoji are pink in tone. The love hotel emoji gives off feelings of lust, sexual pleasure, romance, love, and intimacy. Use this emoji when talking about an erotic vacation, sexual feelings, romance and travel. Example: John and Ruby are going to a 🏩 this weekend so I’m watching their kids.

Keywords: hotel, love
Codepoints: 1F3E9
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • 🪂 parachute
    Watch out below! Skydivers are brave people who love falling from the skies. Without a parachute, they would be in very bad shape. Parachutes are life saving equipment.
  • 🏨 hotel
    Is your room reservation for work or play? A hotel can be a travel destination to let loose. It can also be a room to sleep in after long work trip days. A bellman grabs your bags, a maid cleans your room, and you can order room service. Sounds like a vacation or workcation.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 🧱 brick
    “She’s a brick…house.” Use the brick emoji to describe someone in this way or literally as the building blocks they are.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText