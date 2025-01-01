Home

White heart

A white heart symbolizes a love that is pure, clean, and innocent. The white heart emoji shows a heart shape in the color white. The white heart gives off a feeling of purity, innocence, joyfulness, happiness, positivity, and all things good. Use this emoji when talking about a pure and innocent love or union. You can also use this as a symbol of peace. Example: John and Lisa’s love is so pure. I can’t wait for their wedding 🤍.

Keywords: heart, white
Codepoints: 1F90D
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🕊️ dove
    The dove is the symbol of kindness, love, and peace. Doves are beautiful white birds that are often used to bring hope, love, and kindness. The dove emoji is holding an olive branch, which represents peace.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • white circle
    White is a pure color that is often used during ceremonies like weddings. The white circle emoji can be used as a decorative element when congratulating someone on their engagement. Many people also use this emoji as a bullet point when creating a list.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 🥀 wilted flower
    The Wilted Flower emoji features a wilting red flower in the shape of a rose, with a bent green stem and falling petals.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 🇱🇸 flag: Lesotho
    The flag emoji of Lesotho is recognizable due to its horizontal stripes of blue, white and green and the distinctive black Basotho hat in the center.

