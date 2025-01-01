A white heart symbolizes a love that is pure, clean, and innocent. The white heart emoji shows a heart shape in the color white. The white heart gives off a feeling of purity, innocence, joyfulness, happiness, positivity, and all things good. Use this emoji when talking about a pure and innocent love or union. You can also use this as a symbol of peace. Example: John and Lisa’s love is so pure. I can’t wait for their wedding 🤍.
