YayText!

Wilted flower

This emoji showcases the classic symbol of death or something good coming to an end. Send this emoji to your ex, to show they broke your heart or you can also send it as a way to express your condolences to the family of the recently deceased. Regardless, the wilting flower is usually a negative sign.

Keywords: flower, wilted
Codepoints: 1F940
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏵️ rosette
    Congratulations on your accomplishments! If you are receiving an award then you may have come across this rosette. The flower is in full bloom and is a decorative addition to a celebratory award, or a gift. These are also found as decor for springtime parties or weddings. The Rosette emoji (not to be confused with the Flower emoji) showcases a single orange and yellow colored blossom in full bloom, facing the viewer directly.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 🕊️ dove
    The dove is the symbol of kindness, love, and peace. Doves are beautiful white birds that are often used to bring hope, love, and kindness. The dove emoji is holding an olive branch, which represents peace.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • ☮️ peace symbol
    The peace symbol emoji is a purple box with a white circular symbol for peace and unity in the center. Use this emoji when chatting about your hopes for global peace or the 1960’s “hippie” movement.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.

