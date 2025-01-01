This emoji showcases the classic symbol of death or something good coming to an end. Send this emoji to your ex, to show they broke your heart or you can also send it as a way to express your condolences to the family of the recently deceased. Regardless, the wilting flower is usually a negative sign.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.