Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Deciduous tree
YayText!

Deciduous tree

Keep calm and plant a tree! The deciduous tree is one that dies during the winter and is reborn during the spring. These trees include Oaks, Maples, and Beeches. They change colors during the fall, and their leaves fall off once they’ve reached full maturity for the year. The deciduous tree emoji shows a round tree full of green leaves and a small brown trunk peaking out at the bottom. The term deciduous means “tend to fall”. These trees shed leaves in the winter. Use this emoji when talking about nature, trees, forests, gardens, and autumn. Example: Can we go and see the maple🌳 when fall rolls around? I need a cute Instagram picture.

Keywords: deciduous, shedding, tree
Codepoints: 1F333
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🌺 hibiscus
    The hibiscus emoji depicts a beautiful pink flower native to warmer climates. Use this emoji when you’re dreaming of long island vacations or a beautiful desert sunrise.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • 🏵️ rosette
    Congratulations on your accomplishments! If you are receiving an award then you may have come across this rosette. The flower is in full bloom and is a decorative addition to a celebratory award, or a gift. These are also found as decor for springtime parties or weddings. The Rosette emoji (not to be confused with the Flower emoji) showcases a single orange and yellow colored blossom in full bloom, facing the viewer directly.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🥀 wilted flower
    The Wilted Flower emoji features a wilting red flower in the shape of a rose, with a bent green stem and falling petals.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText