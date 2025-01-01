Keep calm and plant a tree! The deciduous tree is one that dies during the winter and is reborn during the spring. These trees include Oaks, Maples, and Beeches. They change colors during the fall, and their leaves fall off once they’ve reached full maturity for the year. The deciduous tree emoji shows a round tree full of green leaves and a small brown trunk peaking out at the bottom. The term deciduous means “tend to fall”. These trees shed leaves in the winter. Use this emoji when talking about nature, trees, forests, gardens, and autumn. Example: Can we go and see the maple🌳 when fall rolls around? I need a cute Instagram picture.

Keywords: deciduous, shedding, tree

Codepoints: 1F333

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )