Evergreen tree

Ah! The fresh smell of Evergreen trees. There are many varieties of Evergreen trees. Some are cut down and placed in homes and decorated during the Christmas holiday. This tree loves the cold and doesn’t lose its leaves during the winter. Leaves on this tree are called needles. The evergreen tree emoji shows a pointed full evergreen tree with its brown trunk showing at the bottom. The evergreen tree is a symbol of strength and determination. Use this emoji to talk about forests, hiking, nature, green trees, Christmas, strength, or the winter. Example: Hank is a strong as a 🌲

Keywords: evergreen tree, tree
Codepoints: 1F332
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🎅 santa & mrs. claus
    There is no emoji that captures the spirit of Christmas better than these emojis, depicting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Mx. Claus. During the holiday season, these Christmas characters spread joy from your emoji keyboard to children all over the world. Ho ho ho!
  • 🌺 hibiscus
    The hibiscus emoji depicts a beautiful pink flower native to warmer climates. Use this emoji when you’re dreaming of long island vacations or a beautiful desert sunrise.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🏝️ desert island
    The desert Island is a topical emoji that makes you want to pack up a suitcase and layout for a weekend, or a month! It could be a tropical paradise, or shipwrecked disaster.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🎁 wrapped gift
    When you see wrapped gifts it may be the holidays, someone’s birthday or another celebration where gifts are needed. The wrapped gift emoji is often used when talking about Christmas, holiday time or other events where presents are gifted.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🪅 piñata
    Did someone say candy? Happiness is hitting a piñata as hard as you can so that sweet treats will come out. It’s a fun activity for children at parties and has a close connection with Mexican themed festivities.
  • 🧝 elf
    Elves are teeny tiny mythical creatures with pointy ears! They could be in an enchanted forest taking care of the earth with their fairy neighbors or they could be working for Santa making toys during Christmas. Maybe it’s a seasonal gig.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 🎏 carp streamer
    Happy Children’s Day! This emoji shows the Japanese Koinobori, which are decorative windsocks in the shape of fish specifically hung to celebrate the holiday on the 5th May each year.

