Ah! The fresh smell of Evergreen trees. There are many varieties of Evergreen trees. Some are cut down and placed in homes and decorated during the Christmas holiday. This tree loves the cold and doesn’t lose its leaves during the winter. Leaves on this tree are called needles. The evergreen tree emoji shows a pointed full evergreen tree with its brown trunk showing at the bottom. The evergreen tree is a symbol of strength and determination. Use this emoji to talk about forests, hiking, nature, green trees, Christmas, strength, or the winter. Example: Hank is a strong as a 🌲

Keywords: evergreen tree, tree

Codepoints: 1F332

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )