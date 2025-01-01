It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Christmas tree emoji symbolizes a major Christian holiday. The Christmas tree emoji shows a green tree decorated with Christmas lights and a star at the top. Use this emoji when talking about Christmas, holiday time, family gatherings, Santa, presents, and joy. Christmas usually gives off a feeling of happiness, family and joy so this emoji fits these feelings. Example: One only month until Christmas. Dad, when are we decorating the 🎄
