Elf

Elves are some of the smartest mythical creatures in the forest. They love the earth and can do a lot of work for how tiny they are. The elf emoji shows a person with long hair, head jewelry, and pointed ears. The elf emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Elves are portrayed as warriors and healers. While this elf’s clothing suggests that it would be found in a majestic forest, the elf emoji is also used when referring to Santa’s helpers. Use this emoji to give off a feeling of magic, fantasy, and enchantment. Example: I wish my life was as magical as an 🧝🏼‍♀️

Keywords: elf, magical
Codepoints: 1F9DD
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎅 santa & mrs. claus
    There is no emoji that captures the spirit of Christmas better than these emojis, depicting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Mx. Claus. During the holiday season, these Christmas characters spread joy from your emoji keyboard to children all over the world. Ho ho ho!
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🧚 fairy
    The fairy emoji showcases a small, magical creature with wings and a magic wand. It also comes in a variety of skin tones, hair colors and outfits.
  • 👸 princess
    Beautiful, powerful, and royal, a princess could be next in line for the throne and her crown is worth lots of money. The princess will be queen one day, so bow down.
  • 🤴 prince
    His royal highness, the prince has arrived. This majestic emoji is dripping in royalty, wealth and power over a kingdom. It’s an emoji fit for a monarch. He could be next in line for the throne.
  • 🐇 rabbit
    The rabbit emoji, not to be confused with the rabbit face emoji, shows the full body of a rabbit in profile. Use this emoji in the spring time near Easter, or when performing a magic trick that requires pulling an animal out of a hat.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🤵 person in tuxedo
    Feeling fancy? The person wearing a tuxedo sure is! There must be a grand ball, wedding or special event nearby. The tuxedo is worn on special occasions.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🎠 carousel horse
    The carnival is coming! Time to head to the merry-go round. While the carousel horse may not actually be living and breathing it’s still full of life. It’s a popular ride for children.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.

