Elves are some of the smartest mythical creatures in the forest. They love the earth and can do a lot of work for how tiny they are. The elf emoji shows a person with long hair, head jewelry, and pointed ears. The elf emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Elves are portrayed as warriors and healers. While this elf’s clothing suggests that it would be found in a majestic forest, the elf emoji is also used when referring to Santa’s helpers. Use this emoji to give off a feeling of magic, fantasy, and enchantment. Example: I wish my life was as magical as an 🧝🏼‍♀️

Copy

Keywords: elf, magical

Codepoints: 1F9DD

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )