YayText!

Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus

The Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus emojis depict the traditional Christmas characters responsible for bringing joy to children of all ages during Christmastime. Santa and Mrs. Claus are probably the world’s most famous inhabitants of the North Pole. They, along with their hard-working holiday elves, magical reindeer, and flying sleigh are responsible for delivering presents to children who have made it onto Santa’s “good list”.

The Santa emoji depicts an older man in a white beard, wearing a red stocking hat. Some versions of the Santa emoji also show the upper portion of Santa’s red suit. The Santa emoji is available in a variety of skin tones, bringing the spirit of diversity into the holiday season,

The Mrs. Claus emoji depicts an older woman wearing glasses and a warm-looking red bonnet with white trim. Some versions of the Mrs. Claus emoji show mistletoe affixed to the hat. This emoji, just like Santa, is available in a variety of skin tones.

Aside from the the male Santa emoji and female Mrs. Claus emoji, there is also an emoji representing a gender neutral holiday character known as Mx. Claus. The “Mx” honorific is used when someone does not identify as being a specific gender. The emoji of Mx. Claus depicts the face of a non-gendered older person, with white or grey hair, wearing a hat similar to Santa’s. Unlike the Santa emoji, Mx. Claus does not have a beard or moustache.

Keywords: celebration, christmas, claus, father, santa, santa claus
Codepoints: 1F385
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🧝 elf
    Elves are teeny tiny mythical creatures with pointy ears! They could be in an enchanted forest taking care of the earth with their fairy neighbors or they could be working for Santa making toys during Christmas. Maybe it’s a seasonal gig.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🎁 wrapped gift
    When you see wrapped gifts it may be the holidays, someone’s birthday or another celebration where gifts are needed. The wrapped gift emoji is often used when talking about Christmas, holiday time or other events where presents are gifted.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • church
    This quaint chapel with the cross on top is the church emoji.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🥷 ninja
    Just as elusive as a real ninja, the ninja emoji isn’t available on all platforms. Use this trained killer in your most covert texts.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🇨🇽 flag: Christmas Island
    The flag of Christmas Island emoji is blue and green with stars, a bird, and an island on it! Did you know Christmas Island is a part of Australia?
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🇳🇫 flag: Norfolk Island
    The Norfolk Island flag emoji displays a green background with a white vertical strip down the middle. A green pine tree is centered on the white stripe.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🤵 person in tuxedo
    Feeling fancy? The person wearing a tuxedo sure is! There must be a grand ball, wedding or special event nearby. The tuxedo is worn on special occasions.
  • 🧚 fairy
    The fairy emoji showcases a small, magical creature with wings and a magic wand. It also comes in a variety of skin tones, hair colors and outfits.

YayText