The Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus emojis depict the traditional Christmas characters responsible for bringing joy to children of all ages during Christmastime. Santa and Mrs. Claus are probably the world’s most famous inhabitants of the North Pole. They, along with their hard-working holiday elves, magical reindeer, and flying sleigh are responsible for delivering presents to children who have made it onto Santa’s “good list”.

The Santa emoji depicts an older man in a white beard, wearing a red stocking hat. Some versions of the Santa emoji also show the upper portion of Santa’s red suit. The Santa emoji is available in a variety of skin tones, bringing the spirit of diversity into the holiday season,

The Mrs. Claus emoji depicts an older woman wearing glasses and a warm-looking red bonnet with white trim. Some versions of the Mrs. Claus emoji show mistletoe affixed to the hat. This emoji, just like Santa, is available in a variety of skin tones.

Aside from the the male Santa emoji and female Mrs. Claus emoji, there is also an emoji representing a gender neutral holiday character known as Mx. Claus. The “Mx” honorific is used when someone does not identify as being a specific gender. The emoji of Mx. Claus depicts the face of a non-gendered older person, with white or grey hair, wearing a hat similar to Santa’s. Unlike the Santa emoji, Mx. Claus does not have a beard or moustache.

Keywords: celebration, christmas, claus, father, santa, santa claus

Codepoints: 1F385

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )