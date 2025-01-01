Are these beautiful flowers for me? You shouldn’t have! The bouquet emoji represents a bouquet of flowers that are usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. The bouquet emoji shows an arrangement of colorful flowers. Use this emoji when talking about springtime, gratitude, or love. This can be used in a friendly tone, or a flirtatious one. Example: John surprised me with 💐 at work!

Keywords: bouquet, flower

Codepoints: 1F490

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )