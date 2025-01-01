Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Bouquet
YayText!

Bouquet

Are these beautiful flowers for me? You shouldn’t have! The bouquet emoji represents a bouquet of flowers that are usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. The bouquet emoji shows an arrangement of colorful flowers. Use this emoji when talking about springtime, gratitude, or love. This can be used in a friendly tone, or a flirtatious one. Example: John surprised me with 💐 at work!

Keywords: bouquet, flower
Codepoints: 1F490
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥀 wilted flower
    The Wilted Flower emoji features a wilting red flower in the shape of a rose, with a bent green stem and falling petals.
  • 🏵️ rosette
    Congratulations on your accomplishments! If you are receiving an award then you may have come across this rosette. The flower is in full bloom and is a decorative addition to a celebratory award, or a gift. These are also found as decor for springtime parties or weddings. The Rosette emoji (not to be confused with the Flower emoji) showcases a single orange and yellow colored blossom in full bloom, facing the viewer directly.
  • 🌼 blossom
    The blossom emoji shows a flower that looks like a daisy. It can be used to say something is pretty, or that spring is here. It could also be added on just to make a text look cute.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • 🕊️ dove
    The dove is the symbol of kindness, love, and peace. Doves are beautiful white birds that are often used to bring hope, love, and kindness. The dove emoji is holding an olive branch, which represents peace.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🌺 hibiscus
    The hibiscus emoji depicts a beautiful pink flower native to warmer climates. Use this emoji when you’re dreaming of long island vacations or a beautiful desert sunrise.
  • 🪅 piñata
    Did someone say candy? Happiness is hitting a piñata as hard as you can so that sweet treats will come out. It’s a fun activity for children at parties and has a close connection with Mexican themed festivities.
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 👪 family
    Families come in all different shapes, sizes, and genders. The family emoji covers a wide range of family options including gay and lesbian parents. Use this emoji when talking about a happy family, or a dysfunctional one.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 🎄 Christmas tree
    Ho, Ho, ho, Merry Christmas. The Christmas Tree emoji symbolizes the Christmas holiday. The Christian holiday is known for presents, Santa, and Christmas Carols.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText