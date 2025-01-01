Are these beautiful flowers for me? You shouldn’t have! The bouquet emoji represents a bouquet of flowers that are usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. The bouquet emoji shows an arrangement of colorful flowers. Use this emoji when talking about springtime, gratitude, or love. This can be used in a friendly tone, or a flirtatious one. Example: John surprised me with 💐 at work!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.