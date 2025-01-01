If you show your love with a rose, it must be serious. These are symbols of romance. Be careful. Don’t touch the thorns on the stem, they’ll hurt. The rose emoji shows a red rose with a green stem. This emoji is often used with talking about love, romance, Valentine’s Day, and serious relationships. Use this emoji when you have a romantic feeling about something or someone. Example: Dad got mom a dozen of 🌹 for her birthday.

Keywords: flower, rose

Codepoints: 1F339

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )