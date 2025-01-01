May peace be with you. Doves are a symbol of peace, hope and unity. There are hundreds of dove species around the world. Certain white doves are often released during wedding ceremonies or memorial services to honor someone special. The dove emoji shows a white dove with its wings extended, carrying an olive branch. The olive branch is a symbol of peace. The dove emoji gives off a feeling of unity, reconciliation, peace, joy, forgiveness, and can also have a religious tone. Use this emoji when talking about doves, birds, peace, love, and nature. Example: It was so beautiful when they released hundreds of 🕊️ at grandpa’s funeral.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F54A FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )