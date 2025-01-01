Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Funeral
    4. »
  4. Dove
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Dove
YayText!

Dove

May peace be with you. Doves are a symbol of peace, hope and unity. There are hundreds of dove species around the world. Certain white doves are often released during wedding ceremonies or memorial services to honor someone special. The dove emoji shows a white dove with its wings extended, carrying an olive branch. The olive branch is a symbol of peace. The dove emoji gives off a feeling of unity, reconciliation, peace, joy, forgiveness, and can also have a religious tone. Use this emoji when talking about doves, birds, peace, love, and nature. Example: It was so beautiful when they released hundreds of 🕊️ at grandpa’s funeral.

Codepoints: 1F54A FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 👼 baby angel
    A young angelic soul. The baby angel represents all things pure, holy, and sweet. This emoji is often associated with a cherub or cupid.
  • 🥀 wilted flower
    The Wilted Flower emoji features a wilting red flower in the shape of a rose, with a bent green stem and falling petals.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 💐 bouquet
    It smells like spring! Look at these beautiful flowers. A bouquet of flowers is usually given as a friendly gift, a romantic gesture, or as a symbol of gratitude. No time to get flowers? Use this emoji instead!
  • 🟤 brown circle
    Brown is a beautiful, earthy color. And the brown circle emoji is packed with symbolic meaning surrounding a color we see everywhere.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🤴 prince
    His royal highness, the prince has arrived. This majestic emoji is dripping in royalty, wealth and power over a kingdom. It’s an emoji fit for a monarch. He could be next in line for the throne.
  • 🪱 worm
    Don’t mistake it for a little snake, this worm emoji is far different: it has no eyes and no teeth. Earthworms are commonly found in dirt or soil and met with dread when found in an apple.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 💪 flexed biceps
    An emoji portraying a single arm, flexing its muscles. This often represents strength, power and working out.
  • 🦘 kangaroo
    G’day mate! Kangaroos are known for their big bouncy feet and the pouches on their stomachs where they keep their young. Use this cute Down Under animal when chatting about strong parents in nature. Kangaroos are also excellent boxers. Jab, cross, hop.
  • 🌷 tulip
    The Tulip emoji features a pink flower, mid-blossom. It has a green stem and green leaves emerging from the stem.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText