A toy, so cute you just want to give it a hug. The teddy bear is a child toy that is soft and is often seen as a comfort toy for children when they are scared. The teddy bear emoji shows a brown teddy bear sitting. The teddy bear is often associated with warm feelings, care, love, affection, and comfort. A teddy is also often gifted as a sign of love to a significant other. Use this emoji when referencing something warm or loving. Example: “Happy Valentine’s Day babe 🧸❤️”
