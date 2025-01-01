A toy, so cute you just want to give it a hug. The teddy bear is a child toy that is soft and is often seen as a comfort toy for children when they are scared. The teddy bear emoji shows a brown teddy bear sitting. The teddy bear is often associated with warm feelings, care, love, affection, and comfort. A teddy is also often gifted as a sign of love to a significant other. Use this emoji when referencing something warm or loving. Example: “Happy Valentine’s Day babe 🧸❤️”

Copy

Keywords: plaything, plush, stuffed, teddy bear, toy

Codepoints: 1F9F8

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )