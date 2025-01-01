This emoji showcases a classic, plastic yo-yo in a range of colors and designs. A little of the yo-yo’s string is hanging out, as if it has just been used recently. Since yo-yos are nostalgic items, oftentimes bringing back memories of simpler days, you can send it to your friends to help them remember the good times with you!

Keywords: fluctuate, toy, yo-yo

Codepoints: 1FA80

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )