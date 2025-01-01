Home

Puzzle piece

The puzzle piece emoji varies in color across platforms, and sometimes comes in a pair, though is typically on its own. The puzzle piece emoji could be used when discussing a tricky situation or when declaring that someone completes you the way the last puzzle piece would.

Keywords: clue, interlocking, jigsaw, piece, puzzle
Codepoints: 1F9E9
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

