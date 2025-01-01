Home

YayText!

Ticket

Whether you’re going to a concert, hopping on a train, or seeing a sports game, you’ll need your tickets to get in! This ticket emoji is the perfect picture to send to a friend when attending an event or buying tickets. It can also be used metaphorically, to say you’ve been granted access to something.

Keywords: admission, ticket
Codepoints: 1F3AB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

