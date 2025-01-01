Home

YayText!

Admission tickets

Step right on up and enter the fair! You’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in first. The admission tickets emoji shows a rectangular rip off style ticket with the words “admit one” on it. The color and style of the admission tickets emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is used when talking about places like movie theatres, shows, fairs, and carnivals where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in. Use the emoji when you want to talk about ticket sales, shows, carnivals, or raffles! Example: Becky doesn’t have enough money for the movie 🎟 tonight.

Codepoints: 1F39F FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🎫 ticket
    Sometimes shown as yellow, blue, orange, or red, this ticket emoji will get you where you need to go.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🍿 popcorn
    Headed to the movies, binging on Netflix, or listening to your neighbors argue again? Don’t forget to grab some buttery and delicious popcorn!
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🎞️ film frames
    Heading out to see an old school movie or shooting photos on an older video camera? Film may have been used to capture the images. Use this emoji when you are headed to the box office to pick up a ticket, or to talk about a feature film.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 💿 optical disk
    The Optical Disk emoji features a widely recognized silver disk, commonly used to store movies, videos, music and even photos.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🕰️ mantelpiece clock
    A timely piece of antique like furniture, the mantelpiece clock is a clock designed for home shelves or tables. It’s a fancy clock that you might find in a library or home office.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🖼️ framed picture
    This framed picture shows a lovely landscape scene. Hang it in your home or office! Or keep it in your emoji keyboard!
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.

