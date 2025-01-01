Step right on up and enter the fair! You’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in first. The admission tickets emoji shows a rectangular rip off style ticket with the words “admit one” on it. The color and style of the admission tickets emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is used when talking about places like movie theatres, shows, fairs, and carnivals where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in. Use the emoji when you want to talk about ticket sales, shows, carnivals, or raffles! Example: Becky doesn’t have enough money for the movie 🎟 tonight.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.