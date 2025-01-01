Step right on up and enter the fair! You’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in first. The admission tickets emoji shows a rectangular rip off style ticket with the words “admit one” on it. The color and style of the admission tickets emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is used when talking about places like movie theatres, shows, fairs, and carnivals where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to get in. Use the emoji when you want to talk about ticket sales, shows, carnivals, or raffles! Example: Becky doesn’t have enough money for the movie 🎟 tonight.

Codepoints: 1F39F FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )