Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Audio / Video
    3. »
  3. Film frames
YayText!

Film frames

Before digital images existed, movies and photos were only shot with film. The film frames emoji shows a curved strip of film with punctured holes along each end. The color and style of the film frames emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The emoji is often associated with older movies, movie theatres, video cameras, and motion pictures. Use this emoji when you are headed to a movie or when you are talking about the new box office record.

Codepoints: 1F39E FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 💿 optical disk
    The Optical Disk emoji features a widely recognized silver disk, commonly used to store movies, videos, music and even photos.
  • 📽️ film projector
    The Film Projector emoji features a classic black or grey film projector, seen at old school movie theaters or in black and white films.
  • 📸 camera with flash
    Say cheese, it’s time to take a pic! This emoji depicts a traditional camera with the flash going off, showing that it is currently taking a picture. Use this emoji when you are discussing topics related to photography.
  • 🎦 cinema
    The cinema emoji is a white symbol that looks like the movie camera emoji, but in silhouette. This emoji can be used when talking about film and other high art.
  • 📷 camera
    Say cheese! The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. Cameras are tools for photographers. Make sure you look your best for the portrait.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🎟️ admission tickets
    Headed to the movies or a show? You’ll need a ticket to get in. The admission tickets emoji is often used when talking about a ticketed event like a movie, fair, or carnival where you’ll need to purchase a ticket to enter. This emoji could also be used to describe a raffle ticket.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🖼️ framed picture
    This framed picture shows a lovely landscape scene. Hang it in your home or office! Or keep it in your emoji keyboard!
  • 📊 bar chart
    The bar chart emoji shows a very general group of bars used to visually show quantitative data. One may use this emoji when preparing a large presentation for school or work.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText