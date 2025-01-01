Before digital images existed, movies and photos were only shot with film. The film frames emoji shows a curved strip of film with punctured holes along each end. The color and style of the film frames emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The emoji is often associated with older movies, movie theatres, video cameras, and motion pictures. Use this emoji when you are headed to a movie or when you are talking about the new box office record.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F39E FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )