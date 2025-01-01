Say cheese, it’s time to take a pic! The camera with Flash emoji depicts a traditional black camera with the recording light on and flash going off, showing that it is in a state of action. The style of the camera varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are discussing topics related to photography. It is also used by developers as an icon for a picture or an option to upload pictures to a specific platform. Example: “I’ll send the 📸 as soon as I get home.”

Keywords: camera, camera with flash, flash, video

Codepoints: 1F4F8

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )