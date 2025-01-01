Home

Camera with flash

Say cheese, it’s time to take a pic! The camera with Flash emoji depicts a traditional black camera with the recording light on and flash going off, showing that it is in a state of action. The style of the camera varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are discussing topics related to photography. It is also used by developers as an icon for a picture or an option to upload pictures to a specific platform. Example: “I’ll send the 📸 as soon as I get home.”

Keywords: camera, camera with flash, flash, video
Codepoints: 1F4F8
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 📷 camera
    Say cheese! The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. Cameras are tools for photographers. Make sure you look your best for the portrait.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 📽️ film projector
    The Film Projector emoji features a classic black or grey film projector, seen at old school movie theaters or in black and white films.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🎦 cinema
    The cinema emoji is a white symbol that looks like the movie camera emoji, but in silhouette. This emoji can be used when talking about film and other high art.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🎞️ film frames
    Heading out to see an old school movie or shooting photos on an older video camera? Film may have been used to capture the images. Use this emoji when you are headed to the box office to pick up a ticket, or to talk about a feature film.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🪗 accordion
    Music to my ears! Can you play the accordion? It's an interesting looking instrument that takes both arms and both hands to use. It’s basically a giant squeeze box.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🎸 guitar
    Rock on! This guitar emoji shows a totally gnarly electric guitar that you can shred on and show off your musical prowess.
  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • 🪕 banjo
    This strange emoji is an instrument with a long neck and a round body. It’s a banjo! Perfect for those that love country music and hillbilly vibes.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • 📢 loudspeaker
    A loudspeaker is a tool that amplifies sound. The electronic speaker is usually used to broadcast a voice to a large audience.
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.

