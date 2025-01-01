Do you own a VCR? It may be considered vintage in today’s world. The videocassette emoji shows a cassette style VHS tape with a plastic window in the middle of it. The videocassette was popular in the late 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and the early 2000’s. The film inside the VHS tapes held the pictures for the video. If the film is damaged, the video cassette won’t work. This emoji is often used when talking about the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, blockbuster rentals, home videos, and movies. Example: “Grandma still has a VCR to watch all of our old home 📼”

Keywords: tape, vhs, video, videocassette

Codepoints: 1F4FC

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )