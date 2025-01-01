This emoji shows a pretty generic film projector, still in use by many indie and small-time filmmakers. This professional piece of equipment’s purpose was to (obviously) project a movie onto a blank background, such as a white wall, canvas or bedsheet. Send this to your friends when you want to invite them over for a movie marathon!
