Whether you are headed to a symphony concert or just in the mood to hear some beautiful music, this emoji featuring a violin is the perfect option for you. You can also show off your own violin skills by sending this one to let someone know you are practicing your violin. This emoji also serves as a perfect "boo hoo" response to a friend's over-the-top sad story.
