The trumpet is a popular instrument used in brass bands and jazz music. This music is very popular in the southern cities like New Orleans. The trumpet emoji shows a brass trumpet facing upright. The trumpet is usually an instrument to take the lead of the melody of the song. It’s a loud instrument but can also be used to play something more soft. Use this emoji when talking about jazz music, brass music, a party, or a concert. Example Diane, are you ready to see the live music on Friday? 🎺
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.