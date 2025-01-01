The trumpet is a popular instrument used in brass bands and jazz music. This music is very popular in the southern cities like New Orleans. The trumpet emoji shows a brass trumpet facing upright. The trumpet is usually an instrument to take the lead of the melody of the song. It’s a loud instrument but can also be used to play something more soft. Use this emoji when talking about jazz music, brass music, a party, or a concert. Example Diane, are you ready to see the live music on Friday? 🎺

Copy

Keywords: instrument, music, trumpet

Codepoints: 1F3BA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )