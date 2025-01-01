This emoji, although silver in color, has a holographic sheen to it, which is seen across some platforms such as Apple, Samsung and WhatsApp. Before common streaming services were supplied to the masses, these disks were used to store movies in DVD or Blu-Ray format. They were also used to burn music playlists, store personal photos and videos and are still used by various video game companies, although digital download has become increasingly popular.

Keywords: cd, computer, disk, optical

Codepoints: 1F4BF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )