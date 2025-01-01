Popcorn is a crunchy snack commonly found in movie theatres. The popcorn emoji shows a movie style bag of popcorn. Use this emoji when talking about something entertaining such as a movie, a new show, or some drama between coworkers, family members, or your neighbors. Popcorn could also be associated with a circus, theatre show, or another form of live entertainment. Example: “Wow, Becky and Jason are going at it again. She is really mad at him this time..let me grab some 🍿’

Keywords: popcorn

Codepoints: 1F37F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )