Popcorn is a crunchy snack commonly found in movie theatres. The popcorn emoji shows a movie style bag of popcorn. Use this emoji when talking about something entertaining such as a movie, a new show, or some drama between coworkers, family members, or your neighbors. Popcorn could also be associated with a circus, theatre show, or another form of live entertainment. Example: “Wow, Becky and Jason are going at it again. She is really mad at him this time..let me grab some 🍿’
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.