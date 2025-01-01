Be careful with a computer disk, if you scratch it, it may not work. The computer disk emoji shows a round silver disk enclosed in a clear case. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The computer disk emoji is often used when talking about computer tech, music disk, video games, software, and other data you could put on a computer disk. For the younger generation, this disk may seem like a foreign concept as they are not widely used for music, movies, or video games anymore. Example: Dad brought out his computer game 💽 collection so we can play.

Keywords: computer, disk, minidisk, optical

Codepoints: 1F4BD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )