YayText!

Computer disk

Be careful with a computer disk, if you scratch it, it may not work. The computer disk emoji shows a round silver disk enclosed in a clear case. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The computer disk emoji is often used when talking about computer tech, music disk, video games, software, and other data you could put on a computer disk. For the younger generation, this disk may seem like a foreign concept as they are not widely used for music, movies, or video games anymore. Example: Dad brought out his computer game 💽 collection so we can play.

Related emoji

  • 📀 dvd
    Who’s ready for an at-home movie? Let’s pop this DVD emoji in after we pop some popcorn!
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 💿 optical disk
    The Optical Disk emoji features a widely recognized silver disk, commonly used to store movies, videos, music and even photos.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 📠 fax machine
    This machine is an outdated form of communication in 2020, but is still used by some companies to send and receive information. The fax machine was created in 1843 and was first known as the printing telegraph.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!

YayText