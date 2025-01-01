Desktop computers are found in homes and offices for people to work on. This computer is not mobile like a laptop. The desktop computer emoji shows a rectangular shaped desktop computer or a stand. This emoji is often used when referring to an office, job, work, computer technology, and desktop computers. Use this emoji if you need to upgrade your laptop to a desktop, or when talking about anything related to computers. Example: Keith is fixing my 🖥 today. He’s really quick at this tech stuff.

Codepoints: 1F5A5 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )