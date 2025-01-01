If you want cute babies, then you need to make sure your partner’s DNA is looking good. The DNA emoji shows colorful, twisted, ladder-like strands of chromosomes. While the shape stays the same, the color of the DNA emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The DNA emoji is often associated with science, medicine, and anatomy. It can also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. Example: Katy and Rob have amazing 🧬. Wow their kids are going to be models.

Keywords: biologist, dna, evolution, gene, genetics, life

Codepoints: 1F9EC

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )