Our bond is as strong as the links on a platinum chain. The link emoji shows two silver circles linked together. The link emoji is often associated with partnerships and strong connections. Use this emoji when talking about a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. You could also use this emoji to talk about an actual chain. Example: Drew and John have a strong friendship. 🔗
