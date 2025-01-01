Our bond is as strong as the links on a platinum chain. The link emoji shows two silver circles linked together. The link emoji is often associated with partnerships and strong connections. Use this emoji when talking about a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. You could also use this emoji to talk about an actual chain. Example: Drew and John have a strong friendship. 🔗

Copy

Keywords: link

Codepoints: 1F517

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )