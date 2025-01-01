That new bikini looks like you’re going on vacay. The bikini emoji shows a two-piece string bikini complete with a bra like top and panty style bottom. The color of the bikini varies by the emoji keyboard. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, or swimming. This emoji is also used when talking about fitness goals, and getting a bikini body. Use this emoji when you are ready to let it all hang out and sip margaritas on a beach vacation. Example: Jill and Jane have matching 👙 for the beach weekend.

Keywords: bikini, clothing, swim

Codepoints: 1F459

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )