This emoji showcases autumn and winter coats in a number of styles. Ranging from trench coats, to suit jackets, to puffy style outerwear, there is an option for every fashionista. Send this to your friends to remind them to wear their winter coats to school today, because there is a snow storm forecasted for later in the afternoon!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.