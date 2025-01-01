This emoji showcases autumn and winter coats in a number of styles. Ranging from trench coats, to suit jackets, to puffy style outerwear, there is an option for every fashionista. Send this to your friends to remind them to wear their winter coats to school today, because there is a snow storm forecasted for later in the afternoon!

Keywords: coat, jacket

Codepoints: 1F9E5

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )