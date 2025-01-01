Home

Coat

Coat

This emoji showcases autumn and winter coats in a number of styles. Ranging from trench coats, to suit jackets, to puffy style outerwear, there is an option for every fashionista. Send this to your friends to remind them to wear their winter coats to school today, because there is a snow storm forecasted for later in the afternoon!

Keywords: coat, jacket
Codepoints: 1F9E5
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🇸🇻 flag: El Salvador
    The flag of El Salvador emoji features three horizontal stripes. The top and bottom stripes are cobalt blue, and the middle stripe is white. The national coat of arms sits atop the center white stripe.
  • 🧤 gloves
    Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
  • 🇭🇷 flag: Croatia
    The flag of Croatia emoji features three equally sized horizontal bands of red, white, and blue from top to bottom. The Croatian Coat of Arms sits in the center.
  • 🥻 sari
    Saris have been worn for more than 5,000 years in many parts of Asia, but it is most widely known as a traditional Indian garment.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🇰🇪 flag: Kenya
    The flag of Kenya emoji displays 3 colors. A white stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe on the bottom all separated by a thin white line. Displayed in the middle is a red, white, and black horizontal shield.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🇲🇪 flag: Montenegro
    Montenegro's flag emoji depicts a crimson background with gold borders. The Montenegro coat of arms is featured prominently in the center.
  • 🇹🇯 flag: Tajikistan
    The flag emoji of Tajikistan features three horizontal stripes. A wider white stripe is in the center with two thinner stripes on top and bottom. The top stripe is red while the bottom is green. In the center, there is a golden crown topped by seven stars.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.

YayText