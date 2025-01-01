Home

The shield emoji shows a forged shield, a piece of armor used by combatants to protect them from deadly attacks or lashings from foes. This shield emoji can be used in the context of protection from anything: warlocks, computer viruses, or boring conversations.

Codepoints: 1F6E1 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🇲🇿 flag: Mozambique
    The Mozambique flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with teal on the top, black in the middle, and yellow on the bottom. The black stripe is outlined in white on both the top and bottom. On the left side sits a red triangle connecting all 3 stripes. Centered on the red triangle is a yellow star with a book and weapons on top.
  • 🇰🇪 flag: Kenya
    The flag of Kenya emoji displays 3 colors. A white stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe on the bottom all separated by a thin white line. Displayed in the middle is a red, white, and black horizontal shield.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 🇸🇭 flag: St. Helena
    The flag of Saint Helena emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack in the top left corner. In the center of the right side sits a coat of arms shield displaying a sailing ship and bird.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🇪🇬 flag: Egypt
    The flag of Egypt emoji reveals the golden eagle of Saladin in the center. It lies on top of a background of three horizontal stripes in red, white, and black.
  • 🇲🇪 flag: Montenegro
    Montenegro's flag emoji depicts a crimson background with gold borders. The Montenegro coat of arms is featured prominently in the center.
  • 🇸🇿 flag: Eswatini
    The flag emoji for Eswatini has various elements. The background is made up of mirrored stripes of yellow and blue lining either side of a central red band. The flag emoji also features a Nguni shield, two spears and a staff decorated with feathers.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 🇧🇧 flag: Barbados
    The flag of Barbados emoji depicts a vertical stripe of yellow/gold sandwiched by a stripe of dark blue on either side -- with a black trident in the center.
  • 🪡 sewing needle
    Sew, a needle pulling thread. Despite being a very common household object, the sewing needle emoji is only available on three platforms.
  • 📝 memo
    Always remember, never forget! The memo emoji is a piece of notepaper with a pencil writing on it. Writing memos will help you remember important information.
  • 🔱 trident emblem
    The trident emblem shows a golden three-pronged spear or stake often associated with Poseidon, god of the sea.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🖊️ pen
    The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil, and can be used in the context of signatures, dates that have been committed to, or very serious crossword puzzlers.
  • 🇺🇬 flag: Uganda
    Uganda's flag emoji features six horizontal stripes alternating in color. The pattern is black, yellow, orange and repeats once more. In the center of the flag, a grey crowned crane is displayed.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 🇧🇴 flag: Bolivia
    The flag of Bolivia emoji is depicted by three horizontal stripes (red, yellow, and green) with the Bolivian coat of arms in the center.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • ✒️ black nib
    A black nib is found on a fountain pen. It’s what get’s ink to your paper, so you can write. Use the black nib emoji when talking about your next scripted masterpiece, your signature, or anything related to writing.

