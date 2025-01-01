Home

Black nib

Do you use a fountain pen, when handwriting letters? The black nib is what allows the ink to go to the paper. The black nib emoji shows the pointed silver portion of a fountain pen. The style and color of the black nib emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about a signature, ink, a fountain pen or anything related to writing. Example: Please place your signature on the dotted line. ✒

Codepoints: 2712 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 🖊️ pen
    The pen emoji is a permanent ink writing utensil, and can be used in the context of signatures, dates that have been committed to, or very serious crossword puzzlers.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🖋️ fountain pen
    This emoji is the fanciest pen in the game! The pen with a silver “nib” tip, usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 🇲🇿 flag: Mozambique
    The Mozambique flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with teal on the top, black in the middle, and yellow on the bottom. The black stripe is outlined in white on both the top and bottom. On the left side sits a red triangle connecting all 3 stripes. Centered on the red triangle is a yellow star with a book and weapons on top.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.
  • 📑 bookmark tabs
    The bookmark tabs emoji depicts a stack of papers or documents, each with a sticky organizational tab at the side. This is a useful emoji when speaking about deeply professional office matters.
  • 🇰🇪 flag: Kenya
    The flag of Kenya emoji displays 3 colors. A white stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe on the bottom all separated by a thin white line. Displayed in the middle is a red, white, and black horizontal shield.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 🎰 slot machine
    The slot machine emoji shows three red or blue sevens on a gray or black machine. Slot machines are typically found in casinos, so it can be used to show you’re playing slots or feeling lucky.
  • 🪡 sewing needle
    Sew, a needle pulling thread. Despite being a very common household object, the sewing needle emoji is only available on three platforms.

