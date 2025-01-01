Do you use a fountain pen, when handwriting letters? The black nib is what allows the ink to go to the paper. The black nib emoji shows the pointed silver portion of a fountain pen. The style and color of the black nib emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about a signature, ink, a fountain pen or anything related to writing. Example: Please place your signature on the dotted line. ✒
