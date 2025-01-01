A slot machine is depicted in this emoji with three slots showing red or blue sevens. The outer edge is gray or black. Slot machines are found in casinos or bars, so this emoji can be used to show that you’re gambling. Or, that you are at the casino in general.

Copy

Keywords: game, slot, slot machine

Codepoints: 1F3B0

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )