Thread

This is the thread emoji. Used by artists who love to sew, knit, and craft, a spool of thread is usually fed into the top of a sewing machine. It could come on a wooden or plastic spool, but the emoji usually shows a wooden one. Thread is also useful for embroidery and hand sewing those pesky holes in your clothes!

Keywords: needle, sewing, spool, string, thread
Codepoints: 1F9F5
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🪡 sewing needle
    Sew, a needle pulling thread. Despite being a very common household object, the sewing needle emoji is only available on three platforms.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🎰 slot machine
    The slot machine emoji shows three red or blue sevens on a gray or black machine. Slot machines are typically found in casinos, so it can be used to show you’re playing slots or feeling lucky.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🥊 boxing glove
    Do you have what it takes to knock someone out in the boxing ring? Boxing is a competitive sport where you punch and jab for the win. It may leave you dripping in blood and sweat but if you win, you’ll get the title and a big cash prize.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🧶 yarn
    Trying to knit a warm and cozy sweater? You’ll need some yarn and a couple of knitting needles. If you have a cat, there is no need for toys when you have a ball of yarn, they love it. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite sweater from grandma or your next craft.

