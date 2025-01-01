This is the thread emoji. Used by artists who love to sew, knit, and craft, a spool of thread is usually fed into the top of a sewing machine. It could come on a wooden or plastic spool, but the emoji usually shows a wooden one. Thread is also useful for embroidery and hand sewing those pesky holes in your clothes!

Copy

Keywords: needle, sewing, spool, string, thread

Codepoints: 1F9F5

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )