With the tap of my magic wand, I shall pull this rabbit out of my hat. Magicians captivate audiences with magic wands and witches cast spells with them. The magic wand emoji shows a black wand with a white tips surrounded by stars. The magic wand gives off a feeling of magic, tricks, and moves that don’t make sense to those who aren’t magical. Use this emoji when talking about magic, spells, magicians, magic shows, witches, or wizards. Example: I need a so I can turn a frog into a husband.

Keywords: magic, magic wand, witch, wizard

Codepoints: 1FA84

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )