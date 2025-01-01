Home

Magic wand

With the tap of my magic wand, I shall pull this rabbit out of my hat. Magicians captivate audiences with magic wands and witches cast spells with them. The magic wand emoji shows a black wand with a white tips surrounded by stars. The magic wand gives off a feeling of magic, tricks, and moves that don’t make sense to those who aren’t magical. Use this emoji when talking about magic, spells, magicians, magic shows, witches, or wizards. Example: I need a so I can turn a frog into a husband.

Keywords: magic, magic wand, witch, wizard
Codepoints: 1FA84
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐇 rabbit
    The rabbit emoji, not to be confused with the rabbit face emoji, shows the full body of a rabbit in profile. Use this emoji in the spring time near Easter, or when performing a magic trick that requires pulling an animal out of a hat.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🎭 performing arts
    Two masks, one frowning, one smiling is an iconic symbol in the realm of theatre. This emoji is used to describe drama, theatre, and the arts like plays, and musicals.
  • 🧵 thread
    This spool of thread is an emoji made for seamstresses who use sewing machines.
  • 🦄 unicorn
    Do you believe in the magical Unicorn? The majestic creature with a horn is a symbol of purity and grace! A unicorn is a very charming and beautiful mythical cousin of a horse. It has wings and can fly.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🧚 fairy
    The fairy emoji showcases a small, magical creature with wings and a magic wand. It also comes in a variety of skin tones, hair colors and outfits.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🥊 boxing glove
    Do you have what it takes to knock someone out in the boxing ring? Boxing is a competitive sport where you punch and jab for the win. It may leave you dripping in blood and sweat but if you win, you’ll get the title and a big cash prize.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🎣 fishing pole
    The fishing pole emoji shows a bent pole with a big blue fish hanging from its hook. This emoji is perfect for talking about outdoor activities, survival, or to tell someone they’re a real catch!
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.

