This symbol may seem familiar. It’s an iconic symbol in the theatre world known as the masks of tragedy and comedy. One mask frowning and the other is smiling. This emoji is used to describe drama, theatre, and the arts. This includes plays, musicals, broadway shows, even film performances. Use this emoji when speaking about theatre or talking about something related to the arts. Example: “Omg that 🎭 was iconic”

Keywords: art, mask, performing, performing arts, theater, theatre

Codepoints: 1F3AD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )