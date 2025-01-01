Home

Performing arts

This symbol may seem familiar. It’s an iconic symbol in the theatre world known as the masks of tragedy and comedy. One mask frowning and the other is smiling. This emoji is used to describe drama, theatre, and the arts. This includes plays, musicals, broadway shows, even film performances. Use this emoji when speaking about theatre or talking about something related to the arts. Example: “Omg that 🎭 was iconic”

Keywords: art, mask, performing, performing arts, theater, theatre
Codepoints: 1F3AD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🥊 boxing glove
    Do you have what it takes to knock someone out in the boxing ring? Boxing is a competitive sport where you punch and jab for the win. It may leave you dripping in blood and sweat but if you win, you’ll get the title and a big cash prize.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🧵 thread
    This spool of thread is an emoji made for seamstresses who use sewing machines.
  • ☠️ skull and crossbones
    The spooky skull and crossbones emoji shows both a human skull and two longer cross bones behind the skull. While similar to the singular skull emoji, this one is much more nautical, and can often be seen on pirate ship flags.
  • 👾 alien monster
    This space invaders video game looking symbol is actually an alien monster that's going to suck out your brains! Kidding, but this little guy is in fact a monster from outer space so beware.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.

