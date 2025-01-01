Fencing is a popular sport where two opponents fight each other with skinny swords like the foil, épée, and sabre. It's a very competitive sport that requires a lot of skill. This emoji shows a person in a traditional white fencing outfit (called a lamé) holding a fencing sword , and wearing a facemask in an attack stance. Use this emoji when you are talking about fencing or combat. Example: “Fencing is such an interesting sport. 🤺 Good thing they are wearing face masks or their eyes could get poked out!”
