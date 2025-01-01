Home

Person fencing

Fencing is a popular sport where two opponents fight each other with skinny swords like the foil, épée, and sabre. It's a very competitive sport that requires a lot of skill. This emoji shows a person in a traditional white fencing outfit (called a lamé) holding a fencing sword , and wearing a facemask in an attack stance. Use this emoji when you are talking about fencing or combat. Example: “Fencing is such an interesting sport. 🤺 Good thing they are wearing face masks or their eyes could get poked out!”

Keywords: fencer, fencing, person fencing, sword
Codepoints: 1F93A
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🏌️ person golfing
    Is it a hole in one on the course? Or did you just settle for putt-putt? The person golfing emoji is ready to hit the green.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🏊 swimmer
    Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🧚 fairy
    The fairy emoji showcases a small, magical creature with wings and a magic wand. It also comes in a variety of skin tones, hair colors and outfits.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 👲 person with skullcap
          This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
        • 🧓 older person
          Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
        • 🦰 red hair
          The Red Hair emoji features a red hairdo, sometimes including the top part of a person’s head.
        • 💇 person getting haircut
          Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 🪢 knot
          The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
        • 🏀 basketball
          The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
        • 🦳 white hair
          The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.

