Person golfing

Is it time to tee off? The person golfing emoji is ready for all of the action on the green. This emoji shows a person taking a swing with their golf club. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of golf, taking a swing at something, or to talk about something that is athletic. You can also use it to describe an upcoming vacation, or day of relaxation. Example: “Bob, I am sure ready to hit the green this weekend. Hope you’ve been working on your 🏌”

Codepoints: 1F3CC FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • flag in hole
    Is that a hole in one? Grab your clubs, a golf ball and a golf cart before you hit the green. Make sure to practice your swing and you may be on a PGA tour in no time. The Flag in hole emoji means it’s time for a round of 18 holes on the golf course.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 🇸🇾 flag: Syria
    The flag of Syria emoji contains three horizontal stripes of red, white, and black from top to bottom. Inside the white band are two green stars.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🇬🇲 flag: Gambia
    The flag of Gambia emoji features three main horizontal stripes of red, blue, and green. The blue stripe contains two smaller white stripes that border the other colors.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🏊 swimmer
    Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.

