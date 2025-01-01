Is it time to tee off? The person golfing emoji is ready for all of the action on the green. This emoji shows a person taking a swing with their golf club. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of golf, taking a swing at something, or to talk about something that is athletic. You can also use it to describe an upcoming vacation, or day of relaxation. Example: “Bob, I am sure ready to hit the green this weekend. Hope you’ve been working on your 🏌”

Codepoints: 1F3CC FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )