This emoji depicts a person mid-action throwing a handball. There are multiple versions of this emoji, both male and female, in light to medium to dark skin tones. Different carriers have handball players wearing various colors facing in either direction, but all are in motion. Handball is an Olympic two-team sport, each with seven players. Similar to sports played in Ancient Greece, modern handball is now popular across Europe.
