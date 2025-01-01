Home

Red hair

This emoji is the simplest representation of a head of red hair or a person with red hair (also known as a redhead). If you would like to be more specific, you can use the gender specific versions of this emoji, such as “Woman: Red Hair” or “Man: Red Hair.” Send it to your friends when you want to describe a cute boy you saw at the mall today or when asking them if you should dye your hair red for a fresh change!

Keywords: ginger, red hair, redhead
Codepoints: 1F9B0
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
